Majority Leader announces adjusted sitting times ahead of Eid ul-Adha

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has announced changes to parliamentary sitting times to accommodate Members of Parliament travelling to their constituencies ahead of the Eid ul-Adha celebrations.

According to him, Sitting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, will begin at 10:00 a.m., while Sittings on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, 2026, will commence at 2:00 p.m.

Presenting the Business Statement on the floor of the House, he extended safe travel wishes to Members and explained that the revised schedule was proposed by the Business Committee to ensure Members are able to return to Accra in time to fully participate in parliamentary proceedings.

Commenting on the Business Statement, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko, suggested that Friday’s 2:00 p.m. sitting be moved to midday to make travelling more convenient for Members, particularly those who rely on air transport to reach their constituencies.

The adjusted sitting arrangements are expected to support Members in balancing parliamentary duties with constituency engagements during the festive period.