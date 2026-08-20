[16:55, 20/08/2026] Edem: 2nd Congress: GFA boosts DOL, WPL clubs with financial and logistical support package

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has outlined a comprehensive support package for the upcoming domestic season, reaffirming the FA’s commitment to easing the financial burden on clubs and improving the standard of Ghana’s lower-tier and women’s football competitions.

Speaking at the 32nd Ordinary Session of Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram today, the President said the GFA would maintain substantial financial and logistical support for both the Division One League (DOL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

For the Division One League, the GFA will continue to absorb the cost of referees’ and Match Commissioners’ fees, while each of the 48 participating clubs will receive GHS 120,000.

The Football Association will also provide 30 footballs to each club, with the overall support package representing an investment of approximately GHS 16,244,151.25.

The intervention is aimed at helping clubs manage operational costs while creating better conditions for the successful organisation of the second tier of Ghana’s professional football structure.

Continued support for Women’s Premier League

The Women’s Premier League will also benefit from significant GFA assistance.

President Simeon-Okraku announced that the FA will continue to cover referees’ and Match Commissioners’ fees, while each of the 20 clubs will receive 30 pairs of football boots and GHS 100,000 in financial support.

The package will also include fuel support from Melcom and Goil, providing additional assistance to clubs as they navigate the demands of the season.

Clubs investing in better Matchday facilities

President Simeon-Okraku also commended clubs for making significant investments in upgrading their home venues and facilities.

“I am particularly encouraged by the significant investments made by clubs in upgrading their match venues and facilities,” he said.

He noted improvements in dressing rooms, spectator amenities, security infrastructure, sanitation facilities, media areas and other essential matchday requirements.

According to the President, these improvements are contributing to the creation of football environments that are “safer, more professional, and more welcoming” for players, officials, supporters, media and commercial partners.

The GFA’s support package, combined with the clubs’ own investments in infrastructure, is expected to further strengthen the professional standards of the domestic game as Ghana prepares for another season of competitive football.

[16:56, 20/08/2026] Edem: