We won ugly – Kotoko coach Tinkler after ending 11-year wait against Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has admitted his side had to dig deep to secure their first win over Heart of Lions in 11 years.

Kotoko edged the Kpando-based side in a tough encounter, ending more than a decade without victory against Lions yesterday at the Baba Yara SportsStadium.

Speaking after the game, Tinkler said:

“We made things very difficult for ourselves. You can see Heart of Lions are a good team; they created chances, but we managed the game, and we created our chances.

According to him, ” Overall there is still a lot of work we have to do defensively. We struggled even when we played against 10 men.”

“Today we won ugly, but we will take the three points and move on,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme