Paramount Chief of Bamvum donates land for new Fire Station at Jongshegu

The Paramount Chief of Bamvum, Abdulai Ziblim, has donated a one-acre plot of land at Jongshegu, a suburb of Tamale, to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for the construction of a new fire station.

The Northern Regional Commander of the GNFS, ACFO I Joseph Koranteng, led a delegation to formally accept the land and expressed appreciation to the Chief for his commitment to public safety.

The proposed fire station is expected to improve emergency response times and strengthen fire safety coverage as Jongshegu and surrounding communities continue to expand rapidly.

The Chief called on stakeholders to support the swift development of the facility, while ACFO I Koranteng described the donation as a strong example of collaboration between traditional authorities and state institutions to protect lives and property.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme