1Win App Ghana: The Official Mobile Betting App

The 1win application is a mobile application created by 1win N.V. for users on both Android and iOS. The company created this app back in 2018, and it works with Android 6.0 and higher, as well as iOS 12.0 and above. The software runs with a Curaçao eGaming license, number 8048/JAZ2018-040. Users of 1win GH can throw in funds, make bets, and take out winnings—all without having to open a browser. The app features over 50 sports disciplines and more than 14,000 casino games.

Key Features of the Mobile Product

This mobile product is brought to you by 1win N.V., a developer that started in 2018. The size of the APK file varies between 60 MB and 90 MB. Android 6.0 is the least version you need.

For Apple devices, you need at least iOS 12.0. Free storage of at least 200 MB is necessary for installing the app on iOS.

Here’s a rundown of technical information regarding the app:

You can download it for free;

It supports these currencies: GHS, USD, EUR, NGN, USDT;

Languages available include English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, and Arabic.

How Can I Install the App on Android?

The APK file for this app isn’t available on the Google Play Store. To get the installer directly on your Android device, you need to go to the official website.

Installing the app only takes seven steps:

Open your mobile browser and head to the official website. Select the Android icon in the menu. The APK file will start downloading onto your device. Go to your download manager and find the APK file. Tap on the file to begin installation. The installation will finish by itself. You’ll see the app icon on your home screen.

How Can I Install the App on iOS?

The Apple App Store doesn’t have the 1win app listed. The official website has a way for you to download instead.

To install the app on your device, follow these steps:

Open the official 1win website using your mobile browser. Look for the Application for iOS button in the footer. Tap Download for iOS to start getting the IPA file. Find the file in your Downloads folder. Run the file, and the installation will kick off automatically. Just wait for it to finish. Look for the app on your home screen. As an alternative, create a browser shortcut to your home screen.

Sports Betting in the App

The app includes over 50 sports disciplines, covering both events and categories. You can find both pre-match and live betting options in the same Sports tab. Access the live betting line by tapping on Sports, then choosing the Live filter at the top.

The app provides various tools that make betting easier for Ghanaians who like to use their phones:

Live streaming for select matches;

You need to log in to stream;

Odds update instantly;

Esports markets available;

Virtual sports up for grabs;

All markets from desktop included.

Available Casino Games

The app features over 14,000 casino games in total, with more than 170 software developers contributing to the game library. Suppliers are Spribe, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.

The catalog features various categories that players can find in the main menu:

Slots with themes;

Aviator crash mechanics;

Live dealer tables you can join;

Versions of poker;

Crash games available;

Library that matches desktop;

Live casino without any extra installs;

V-sport games to check out.

Which Payment Methods Can You Use in the App?

You can use mobile money services like MTN, Vodafone, and Airtel Tigo for both deposits and withdrawals. Visa and Mastercard serve as card choices for folks who like sticking to banking methods. Perfect Money, AstroPay, and Mybux Voucher offer other ways to fund accounts.

For those looking for decentralized payment methods, crypto options like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT are available. E-wallet choices like Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz make managing your account quicker.

Withdrawals using crypto and e-wallets take mere minutes once your request clears the verification process. All transactions occur in GHS, eliminating any conversion fees when you deposit or withdraw. Not having to pay currency exchange fees allows users to keep the complete amount of their deposits and winnings without any cuts.

Transaction Limits and Processing

The minimum deposit is set at 6 GHS in the main system. One source mentions 5 GHS through the app. The lowest you can take out is 10 GHS.

When it comes to getting your crypto, it’s the quickest option compared to the others. E-wallet transactions usually take just a few minutes to show up in your account. Card withdrawals might take a bit more time to clear.

Deposits show up right away in your account balance. The speed of withdrawal really depends on the method you pick. The app works with MTN, Vodafone, Airtel Tigo, Visa, Mastercard, Perfect Money, AstroPay, and Mybux Voucher. Crypto choices include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. E-wallet choices feature Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz. All transactions are done in GHS, which cuts out conversion fees. The payments part shows the processing times for every method.

Bonuses for Mobile Users

New users get a 500% welcome bonus divided over their first four deposits. The overall sum hits 8,210 GHS from the four transactions combined. A sports bonus gives you 150% back on your first deposit, up to 3,000 GHS.

The mobile app has multiple types of bonuses and rewards for active users:

Casino bonus: 150% and extra spins;

Promo code: use 1WINGHANA when you sign up;

Minimum deposit: 20 GHS needed;

Install reward: 200 bonus coins;

1win loyalty tasks: earn coins;

Coins can be turned into real money.

Advantages of Technical Performance

The 1win app keeps the interface saved in your device’s memory. Pages come up quicker than what you get from browser versions. Data usage is less than what you’d find with mobile web access.

Push notifications send you bet status updates right away. Alerts also include bonuses and match outcomes.

The layout is designed for displays. The app performs better on connections than what browser versions do on networks. Navigation is easier than what’s available on the browser version.

Account Protection Features

All registered users on the app can use two-factor authentication. This feature keeps the account safe from anyone trying to get in without permission and adds a layer of security when you log in. Users can turn it on in the settings by navigating to the security tab.

Password rules require a combination of letters, numbers, and special symbols. Login sessions time out when there’s no activity to stop access from devices that are left behind.

Users can sign out from all devices remotely via the account settings menu. Account verification helps secure withdrawals and stops fraud attempts on user funds. The support team keeps an eye on any behavior all day long and points out transactions that seem out of the ordinary. These steps help ensure that user data and balances remain safe during every 1win app session in Ghana.

