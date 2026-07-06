Government settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule

The Government of Ghana has fully paid a US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule, a move the Ministry of Finance believes will strengthen investor confidence and support the country’s economic stability.

In a press release issued on Monday, July 6, the Ministry disclosed that the payment was completed on Thursday, July 2.

According to the Ministry, the amount comprised US$525.2 million in principal repayments and US$174.8 million in interest payments.

It explained that the latest settlement brings the total amount paid to Eurobond holders since January 2025 to US$2.1 billion under the Eurobond Debt Exchange Programme.

The Ministry noted that the payment was made through the government’s planned financing arrangements and did not place unnecessary pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves.

It stated that settling the obligation reduces the country’s outstanding Eurobond debt, strengthens investor confidence, and reflects the government’s commitment to prudent debt management and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The Ministry assured the public that it would continue to implement sound public financial management practices to ensure Ghana meets its debt obligations on time.

It expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their patience, support, and confidence as the government continues efforts to manage the country’s public debt and maintain economic stability.

By: Jacob Aggrey