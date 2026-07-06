Otumfuo Osei Tutu II names Nana Ama Bonsu as 15th Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has selected Nana Ama Bonsu as the 15th Asantehemaa.

The announcement was made at the Manhyia Palace today, following traditional consultations and customary processes within the royal household.

Nana Ama Bonsu who was outdoored today, succeeds the late Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, the 14th Asantehemaa, enstooled as the 14th Asantehemaa on February 6, 2017 and passed away on August 7, 2025.

The late Asantehemaa reigned for 8 years and was widely respected for her role in promoting the welfare of women, children, and cultural values in Asanteman.

As Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Bonsu will serve as the Queen Mother of the Asante Kingdom. Her role is central to chieftaincy affairs, the nomination of chiefs, and the preservation of Asante customs and traditions. She will also be a key figure in advising the Asantehene on matters affecting women and the development of the kingdom.

The new Asantehemaa comes to the position with a deep understanding of Asante tradition and community leadership.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme