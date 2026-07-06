Hearts of Oak board inspects Kpobiman facility ahead of pre-season and academy restructuring

The Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club on Sunday, July 5, 2026, inspected the club’s technical centre at Kpobiman as preparations for the new season gather pace.

The visit was to assess the facility, identify urgent areas needing attention before players return for pre-season, and review progress on the club’s restructured academy system.

When fully operational, the Hearts Africa Football Academy will be the permanent home for Hearts of Oak’s youth teams, Under-19, Under-17, and Under-15.

The new integrated model is designed to create a clear pathway for player development and will make Hearts one of the first Ghana Premier League clubs with a full residential academy.

Beyond football, Kpobiman will also serve as the club’s new administrative headquarters.

The current office at the Commercial Centre will relocate as part of the plan to have all football operations in one place.

Speaking during the inspection, Board Chairman and Majority Shareholder Togbe Afede XIV described the academy as a landmark investment. He was impressed with the progress but stressed the need for proper maintenance.

He tasked Managing Director Julius Ben Emunah and management to maintain a strong maintenance culture.

Togbe Afede XIV also assured that remaining work, including an on-site hotel, event centre, finishing of courts, mini stadium, dressing rooms, and other infrastructure will be completed.

He said Kpobiman will become one of Ghana’s finest football development centres.

Board members present included Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, Akwesi Agyeman, Vincent Sowah Odotei, Samuel Inkoom, Alhaji Hussein Sulemana, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, and Julius Ben Emunah.

The Board expressed confidence that completing the project and the new academy structure will build a strong foundation for sustainable player development.

The Kpobiman facility features world-class amenities including a 108-bed dormitory, staff bungalows, gym, swimming pool, golf course, tennis and padel courts, basketball court, mini stadium, two natural grass pitches, and a floodlit artificial turf.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme