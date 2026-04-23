2 communities in Savannah Region connected to national grid

Kpanshegu and Kpaliguni communities in the Salaga North Constituency of the Savannah Region have been connected to the national grid under the Rural Electrification Project (REP).

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni, who inaugurated the project, commended the people for their patience and support throughout its implementation.

He explained that the electrification of the two communities fulfilled a campaign promise he made during the 2024 elections to extend electricity to all communities without power in the constituency.

“I am enthused that I have completed the project today despite the delays. That is why I believe the chiefs, elders and the good people of these communities deserve commendation for their patience and support,” he stated.

Alhaji Mumuni said the intervention was expected to improve living conditions and promote development in Kpanshegu and Kpaliguni.

He noted that students in the beneficiary communities could now study after dark, while traders and artisans would be able to extend their working hours and use equipment that requires electricity.

The MP mentioned that the government remained committed to addressing development challenges and ensuring that all communities benefited from essential infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to extend electricity to rural communities across the country.

Alhaji Mumuni urged residents to take advantage of the electricity supply by engaging in income-generating activities to improve their livelihoods and contribute to national development.

He also advised them to conserve energy by switching off electrical appliances when not in use.

The MP assured other communities in the constituency that efforts were underway to connect more areas to the national grid, adding that no community would be left behind.

The Sub-Chief of Kpaliguni, Issaka Abdulai, expressed appreciation to the MP on behalf of the people and described the project as a major relief.

He said it would go a long way to boost economic activities and improve social services in the communities.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, KPANSHEGU

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