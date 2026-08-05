SWAG chalks 58, pays tribute to founding fathers, past executives

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on Monday celebrated its 58th anniversary, reflecting on nearly six decades of pioneering sports journalism, steadfast advocacy, and dedicated service to the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

Founded in 1968, SWAG has grown from a modest assembly of visionary sports reporters into the definitive umbrella body for sports media professionals across Ghana.

This was contained in a statement signed by its president, Mr Kwabena Yeboah.

Over the past 58 years, the association has not only reported the history of Ghana sports but has actively helped shape it.

“On this historic occasion, SWAG pays glowing tribute to its founding fathers, past executives, and veteran media icons whose vision, courage, and selflessness laid the firm foundation on which the association stands today.”

“While today is a celebration of our rich history, SWAG looks firmly toward the future. The association extends a message of immense hope, encouragement, and commitment to the next generation of sports journalists and young athletes across Ghana,” it indicated.

In a rapidly shifting digital landscape where Artificial Intelligence, social media, and new platforms are reshaping media, the statement said SWAG was dedicated to ensuring that young, emerging storytellers were equipped with the skills, ethics, and opportunities needed to thrive globally.

It assured that the association would preserve the prestige of the annual SWAG Awards,the nation’s longest-running sports awards scheme to ensure that tomorrow’s stars continue to be celebrated on a national stage.

The statement extended gratitude to media houses, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR), the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), corporate sponsors, sports federations, and the sports-loving public for nearly six decades of unwavering partnership.

As SWAG steps confidently into its 59th year, the Executive Committee urges all members to renew their dedication to truth, professionalism, and the continuous advancement of Ghana sports.

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