Hundreds take part in Street Academy annual health walk

Hundreds of keep fit enthusiasts flooded the street of the capital on Saturday to participate in the 2026 edition of the Street Academy annual health walk on the theme: ‘Feet on the Street, Hope in Motion.’

In attendance were keep fitters, opinion leaders from some of the Ga communities, sports men and women including former world boxing champion, Joseph Agbeko, and children from the academy and neighbouring communities.

The event was originally slated for July 18 but postponed due to President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration of July 17-18 as National Clean-up Day.

That development did not affect the event in any way as participants, mostly cladded in yellow outfits, turned up in their numbers.

Spurred on by brass band music, the walk went through some of the principal streets of the capital, drawing more crowds from the communities it went through before returning to the Accra Arts Centre, the starting point.

Participants then went through another exhaustive aerobic session before they were refreshed.

Addressing the participants, Dr Ataa Lartey, the Founder and Executive Director of the Academy, commended them for turning out in their numbers for the walk, which he described as an event to enable the children and other guests to exercise.

Secondly, the event, he stated, was also to raise awareness about the plight of needy and underprivileged children, promote healthy living, and advocate the importance of basic education.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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