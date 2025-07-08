21-year-old journalist’s life at risk …help save her

Doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge have cautioned that 21 year old Miss Agnes Owusu, a budding young journalist on internship with The Ghanaian Times, risk worsening her condition unless urgent steps are taken to get her surgery done within the next four weeks.

Ms Owusu who is also a level 400 student at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is in dire need of finan­cial support in excess of GH¢160, 000.00 or $12,000.00 to enable her to undergo brain tumour surgery.

Consequently, she has appealed to the general public to come to her aid either in cash or in kind to enable her to undergo a successful surgery, and contributions could be made to the Times Needy Fund, UBA Kaneshie North Industrial Area Account number 00103068701511.

She has been diagnosed with a brain tumour located between her brainstem and the posterior part of her brain and is fighting not just for her life, but for the chance to keep making a difference.

According Dr Emmanuel Yao Voado, the Consultant Neuro­surgeon of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Agnes’ condition had further been “complicated by hydrocephalus” a diagnosis which has affected her general well-being.

He said prior to her diagnosis, she was experiencing a series of alarming symptoms, including severe headaches, vomiting, and swelling in her cheek.

The Consultant Surgeon warned that without urgent surgery to be conducted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, these symptoms could return and worsen, possibly leading to seizures, balance issues, paralysis, or even loss of con­sciousness.

According to Dr Voado, the sur­gery would require the removal of the tumor which was critical and time-sensitive, however, it would come at a cost.

The surgery is estimated to cost in excess of GH¢160,000 (approxi­mately USD $12,000), unfortunate­ly, the amount was far beyond the means of Agnes and her family.

The Ghanaian Times through this publication is thus soliciting for support towards her surgery to enable her return to duty safely.

Already she had undergone the ventriculoperitoneal shunt placement, which was successfully performed on March 27, 2025.

The shunt placement which cost about GH¢31, 000.00 was funded by her colleagues in the newsroom with some benevolent friends.

Following the surgery, her head­aches, vomiting, and neck heavi­ness resolved and was successfully discharged on April 3, 2025.

However, her doctors have warned that the symptoms of tiredness and short-sightedness had persisted and was anticipated that, as the brain tumour continued to grow, her previous symptoms were likely to return and worsen, potentially accompanied by addi­tional complications such as sei­zures, balance difficulties, paralysis, and loss of consciousness.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Miss Owusu said she remains determined and hopeful.

She said her dream was not only to recover but to return to journal­ism, continue her work, and be a voice for others in her community.

“The estimated cost of the tumour removal is far beyond my means, I am therefore reaching out to anyone who can offer support be it individuals or organisations.

I understand that it is a lot to ask, but I am not just fighting for my life, I am fighting for the chance to continue pursuing my passion for journalism and making a difference in my community,” Miss Owusu said in a statement appealing for help.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would bring Agnes one step closer to the life-saving treat­ment she urgently needs.

Beyond contributing financially to her cause, it is the hope of The Ghanaian Times that her story would be shared to help reach oth­ers who might be able to help.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL