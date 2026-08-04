24-Hour waste evacuation, as 5 of 6 Zoomlion Transfer stations become Operational

Following the June 29 incident, President John Dramani Mahama directed Zoomlion Ghana Limited to ramp up waste evacuation across Accra with frequent and expeditious trips to final disposal sites.

In line with that directive, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, on a working visit to waste management facilities in the Greater Accra Region, said government is moving quickly to stabilize the capital’s sanitation situation.

Speaking during an inspection of Zoomlion’s Integrated Recycling & Compost Plant Limited (IRECOP) in Accra, the Minister outlined 3 major interventions.

Transfer Stations Back Online*: 5 out of the 6 Zoomlion Waste Transfer Stations are now fully operational.

Addictionally, round-the-clock waste evacuation system will be introduced in Jamestown to address backlog and prevent pile-ups.

Also, formalizing tricycle collectors: Government plans to formally integrate over 4,000 tricycle waste collectors* into the national waste management framework to improve last-mile collection.

The minister, Ahmed Ibrahim commended the Jospong Group of Companies* for its “swift intervention,” noting that its support was instrumental in preventing what could have become a public health emergency.

He added that he has been invited by the *Council of State Sub-Committee to brief them on the June 29 incident and the actions taken so far. He is also expected to meet with the President for final discussions on the matter.

In a statement, Zoomlion Ghana Limited reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Ghana’s vision of “building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable nation.”

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs says it will continue monitoring progress at all waste facilities to ensure the new measures deliver immediate results for residents.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme