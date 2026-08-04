GoldBod warns public against fake AI videos of CEO used for scams

The Ghana GoldBod has alerted the public to a wave of AI-generated videos circulating on social media that falsely feature its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq.

In a statement released, today, August 4, GoldBod said the deepfake videos are being used to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

It made it clear that GoldBod will never request money transfers, payment of fees, or banking and mobile money details through social media, phone calls, or messaging apps.

“Please be advised that GoldBod will never ask you to send money, pay fees, or share your banking or mobile money details through social media, phone calls, or messaging apps,” the statement concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme