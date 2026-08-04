Black Queens Back in training ahead of must-win Mali Clash

The Black Queens have returned to training following their Group C match against Cameroon, with all focus now on their final group game against Mali.

Monday’s session was split. Players who logged heavy minutes against Cameroon took part in light recovery and regeneration exercises, while the rest of the squad engaged in a more intense training session.

With qualification to the quarter-finals still possible, the mood in camp is upbeat and determined. Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team are putting final plans in place for the decisive encounter.

The Black Queens will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance against Mali to secure a place in the knockout stage.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme