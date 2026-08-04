Investing in youth is investing in peace— Hopeson Adorye charges young leaders

Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution (IYNUNSCR)2250, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has called on young people across the world to take deliberate action in building peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address at the IYNUNSCR2250 Global Youth Assembly held in Accra over the weekend, Mr. Adorye told the gathering of youth leaders that this generation stands at a “defining moment” in history.

He noted that while the world faces rising conflicts, violent extremism, climate pressures, cybercrime, and political polarization, young people are not just victims of these crises.

“The adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 marked a historic turning point by recognizing that young people are simply victims of conflict but indispensable partners in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, mediation, reconciliation, and post-conflict recovery,” he said.

He stressed that peace cannot be taken for granted.

“Peace must be intentionally built. Peace must be protected. Peace must be sustained. More importantly, peace must include everyone,” Mr.Adorye stated.

He defined true peace as more than the absence of war, it exists where justice prevails, human rights are respected, institutions are accountable, and women and youth participate fully in decision-making.

“Without justice, peace remains fragile. Without development, peace remains temporary. Without inclusion, peace remains incomplete,” he added.

Turning to Africa, Mr.Adorye described the continent’s youthful population as its “greatest strategic asset” and not a burden.

“When governments invest in education, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital skills, healthcare, and good governance, young people become drivers of economic growth and democratic stability,” he said.

He warned that the absence of these opportunities creates frustration and conditions that threaten peace and security.

According to him, “Investing in youth is investing in peace. Investing in education is investing in national security. Investing in jobs is investing in stability.”

The Global Board Chairman urged delegates to move beyond advocacy and become practical agents of change. He challenged them to reject corruption, political violence, hate speech, tribalism, and misinformation.

“Let us use social media to educate rather than inflame. To unite rather than divide. The digital world should become a platform for peace, innovation, and global cooperation,” he said.

He further tasked IYNUNSCR2250 members to mentor vulnerable youth, promote mediation, advocate for peaceful elections, support environmental protection, and empower women and girls.

He further added that “History will judge our generation not by the challenges we inherited but by the solutions we created,” Hon. Adorye concluded. “May our voices become voices of reconciliation. May our actions become instruments of peace.”

The Assembly, hosted under the leadership of IYNUNSCR2250 Global President Her Excellency Rev. Dr. Lilian Sally Addo, brought together youth leaders, members of the Global Advisory Board, and distinguished guests to advance the youth, peace, and security agenda.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme