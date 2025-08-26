32 brands win big at Ghana Corporate Brands Awards 2025

Thirty-two brands and corporate leaders have been honoured at the 2025 Ghana Corporate Brands Awards, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The event, organised by Maven Communications, recognised outstanding companies and individuals who have excelled in their industries and contributed to Ghana’s economic development.

Winners were selected after a thorough evaluation of their corporate social responsibility, customer service, product quality, market influence, and brand communication strategies.

Among the awardees were Blow Group of Companies, Baobab Microfinance Limited, Hale Pharmacy, Moove Vehicle Ghana Limited, Indo-Ghana Industries, Samatex Timber and Plywood, Bel Aqua, B5 Plus, Sonotech Medical Center, Joy Industries, Letap Packaging, Reservoir Management Group, and Rehoboth Properties Limited. Ridge Medical Center, led by Dr. Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa, won the prestigious Outstanding CEO of the Year award.

Other award winners included Coronation Insurance, Dank Natural Healthcare Complex, HR Certification Centre, Drill Masters Africa Limited, Servacco Legacy, Classic Cristken Limited, Village-Herbs Clinic, Manbah Gas Company Limited, and PrestoDea Ghana Limited, among others.

Event Director of the Awards, Seth Joojo Danso Asante, commended government for addressing the country’s power challenges, saying it had relieved businesses of a heavy cost burden.

He, however, appealed for urgent measures to stabilise the cedi, noting that its depreciation continues to hurt companies that rely on imports.

He explained that the awards were not only to celebrate excellence but also to highlight the role of essential service providers whose impact often goes unnoticed.

Mr. Asante called for stronger collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to drive national development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Nii Sowah Nai, said the government’s proposed 24-hour economy would expand opportunities for businesses, create jobs, and support SMEs.

He revealed that the Assembly was developing a tax policy to encourage more businesses to embrace the initiative.

Senior Marketing Manager of Bel Aqua, Maxine Opoku Ababio, urged government to reduce import duties on essential raw materials to help ease the burden on manufacturers.

She also appealed for improved road infrastructure, stressing that poor roads delay distribution and increase operational costs.

“Improving the roads will help businesses run smoothly and contribute more to national development,” she said.

Background

Maven Communications, a leading corporate events and brand communications company, is the organising force behind some of Ghana’s most prestigious events, including the Ghana Business League Awards, Africa Best Business Awards, Corporate People’s Choice Awards, and the HR Summit and Awards.

Proceeds from its programmes support the Maven Foundation, which focuses on equipping students and young graduates with practical skills for future success.

By: Jacob Aggrey