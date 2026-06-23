42 companies bid for Keta Port project

Forty-Two local and foreign construction companies have submitted bids to construct the Keta Harbour Project, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Major-General Paul Seidu Tanye Kulono, has disclosed.

According to him, four of the companies that demonstrates the ability, expertise and capacity to execute a sufficient job will be selected to undertake the project.

The Director General made this known last Thursday in Keta at a stakeholder engagement with communities to be affected by construction of the Keta Ports project.

The engagement sought to adequately brief the communities on progress made so far on preparation for implementation of the project and the opportunity for the residents to get answers to questions bordering the project.

He indicated that the board is set to go through the bids presented by the companies and would select the best four after verifying they have the capability, the ability and financial standing to execute the project.

Major General Tanye Kulonu explained that the Central Tender Committee has granted the requests for the valuation, assuring residents that the administration block for the project would be operational by January 2027.

Major General Tanye Kulonu stated that the administration block for the Keta Port should have been completed in June 2026, but was delayed due to structural defects identified on the block.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, urged the residents to have faith in the government and cooperate with the eventual contractors in order to ensure a smooth execution.

The project, he indicated, would create jobs for the youth in the area towards addressing the high unemployment rate confronting the people of the region.

He said the port would not only serve as the third port of the country but as a transit port for land locked countries including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso which would fetch the country additional revenue.

The Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwame Sefe, urged the youth to take up skills training opportunities so that they may be employed in the course of the construction of the port and after.

In attendance were the Municipal Chief Executives of Ketu South, Nicholas Worklachie; Mr Wisdom Sade, Keta; Sandra Kpedor of Anlo, the Chief of Kedzi Togbi, Joachim Acorlatse and other Chiefs from Ketu South, Civil Society Organisations and opinion leaders of the beneficiary communities.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, KETA

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