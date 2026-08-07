GNFS Ashanti region intensifies fire safety education across markets, schools and fuel stations

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Ashanti Region has ramped up fire safety education and public awareness campaigns as part of efforts to prevent fire outbreaks and strengthen emergency preparedness across the region.

The campaign, carried out by several fire stations, has targeted fuel stations, schools, markets, media audiences, and residential communities with practical training, media engagements, and community outreach.

At Tepa, personnel from the Tepa Fire Station engaged staff of GTL, Huss, and Jusbro petroleum stations.

The training focused on identifying fire hazards, safe fuel handling, emergency response procedures, and the proper use of fire extinguishers.

Officers stressed that fuel stations remain high-risk areas and urged workers to adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent disasters.

The Boamang Fire Command took its education drive to the airwaves, using True Light 98.1 FM and Garden City TV to reach thousands of listeners and viewers.

The team explained the core functions of the GNFS, outlined safe means of escape during fires, and called for stronger support for Community Fire Volunteers and Institutional Fire Brigades.

They noted that volunteer brigades are critical in responding to fires in communities before fire tenders arrive.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme