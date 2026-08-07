President Mahama nominates Zanetor Rawlings, Ayariga as Ministers of State in latest Government shake-up

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new round of ministerial nominations and reassignments aimed at strengthening governance and improving delivery on key government priorities.

In a statement released on, the President nominated Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, MP for Klottey-Korle, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology.

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has also been nominated as

Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Both nominations are subject to parliamentary approval.

As part of the reshuffle, the President has also reassigned two current ministers to new ministries.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been moved to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been reassigned to head the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

According to the statement from the Presidency, the changes form part of efforts to “enhance the effectiveness of government and ensure the delivery of the administration’s development agenda.”

The latest appointments signal President Mahama’s focus on placing experienced legislators in strategic sectors ahead of the mid-term of his administration.

The nominations have been forwarded to the Speaker of Parliament for consideration by the Appointments Committee.

Parliament is expected to vet the nominees in the coming days.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme