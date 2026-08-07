Two convicted, sentenced to hard labour over theft cases in Upper West

The Upper West Regional Police Command has secured custodial sentences against two men convicted in separate stealing-related cases in the region.

The convictions were handed down by the Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Boafo Amewuho.

The first convict, Nasiru Muftawu, 20, was arrested on Saturday, July 11, 2026, following intelligence-led investigations into a series of motorbike thefts in various parts of the region.

He was charged and tried for multiple counts of stealing.

After a full trial, the court on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Police say Muftawu had been linked to several motorbike theft cases that had caused concern among residents and riders in Wa and surrounding communities.

In a separate case, Eric Salia, 36, was arrested on Sunday, July 26, 2026, for unlawfully breaking into the residential accommodation of a public officer and stealing valuable personal belongings.

He was also arraigned before the same court, convicted, and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour.

The Upper West Regional Police Command says the sentences demonstrate its commitment to dealing firmly with crime in the region.

“The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to creating a safe, secure, and conducive environment for all law-abiding residents of the Upper West Region,” a statement from the Command said.

It assured the public that it will continue to “pursue criminals relentlessly and bring offenders to justice.”

The Command is also appealing to residents to support policing efforts by providing timely and credible information on criminal activities.

“Public cooperation remains vital in preventing crime and enhancing the safety and security of communities across the region,” the statement added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme