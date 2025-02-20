455 teachers from North East , UW/R schooled on new curriculum

Plan International Ghana, a Non-Gov­ernmental Organisa­tio (NGO), in collab­oration with the Wa Municipal Education Directorate, has organised a three-day training on the new curriculum for 455 selected basic school teach­ers in North East and the Upper West Regions.

The training was aimed at equipping teachers to improve in their classroom delivery for them to support their student’s, particu­larly young girls to improve in their academic studies.

Speaking at the opening cere­mony in Wa yesterday, the Manager for Plan International Ghana, Mr Sulemana Gbana Hor, said the training was designed to help update the skills and knowledge of the teachers on the new teaching methods and strategies in order to help improve their classroom delivery.

He said the organisation realised that over the year’s reports from the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), regarding Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) indicated that children had weaknesses, especially in English, mathematics and science.

Mr Gbana Hor stressed that it was, therefore, the main reason Plan International Ghana decided to organise the training to equip teachers with new methods to ensure students at the basic level performed well in their academic examination.

“This training is in line with our commitment to achieve our country’s strategic goal of ensuring that we promote quality, inclusive basic education in our commu­nities where we partner and we



believe that one of the ways of ensuring that we are able to im­prove learning outcomes is to build capacity of teachers so that we are able to translate this into the classroom,” he explained.

He noted that the training would also boost the morale of the teachers as well as getting them to do better than they were doing in their various schools.

“We want to encourage them to be able to live by what they have learned and not to resort to their own way of teaching. And I believe that if they are able to implement what they are learning here, the children will have the opportunity to be able to improve their learning in schools,” he emphasised.

On her part, the Wa Munici­pal Education Director, Madam Sophia Dimah Nandzo, urged the teachers to be passionate about their work and take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the resource persons.

She said the capacity building training had been organised to equip them with relevant skills and knowledge teaching, and learning in the classroom.

A mathematics teacher at Wa model primary school, Madam Radia Moomin, speaking on be­half of the participants thanked Plan International Ghana for organising the training to update their knowledge to enable them to deliver quality teaching to students.

She stated that they would utilise the knowledge and skills acquired to teach the students to excel in the BECE and other examinations.

The participants were taken through topics such as, stages of primary school grammar lessons, updated teaching methods and strategies, Teaching and Learning resources used in English lan­guage lessons, effective classroom management techniques, creative and learning-cantered pedagogies for teaching, use of technology in teaching and writing a scheme of learning.

FROM RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK, WA