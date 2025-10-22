5 arrested over murder of John Abban

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of one John Abban at Asemkor in the Agona Nkwanta District of the Western Region.

The deceased, who was a brother of the chief of Butre and Asemkor, was attacked and killed on October 6, 2025, at Asemkor following a chieftaincy dispute in the area.

According to the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the suspects fled the town and went into hiding after the incident.

She said in a statement copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday that, on October 15, 2025, following sustained intelligence operations by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate, three suspects — Kennedy Abor, alias Abongo, aged 30; Kojo Attah Panyi, aged 20; and Joseph Basses, aged 30 — were arrested at their hideout at Funk in the Agona Nkwanta District.

Again, on October 21, 2025, the Regional Intelligence Directorate, in collaboration with the Accra Regional Intelligence Directorate, apprehended the two main suspects — Abraham Cudjoe, alias Yalle, 39, and Ekow Painstil, 45 — at their hideout at Afuaman Ayigbe Town, within the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

“All the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before court,” Supt. Adiku stated.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, SEKONDI

