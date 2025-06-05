GWL to prosecute illegal water connection offenders

Following a recent detec­tion of nearly 1,500 cases of illegal connections across its 12 operational districts between the Accra West Region Management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), it has taken a decisive action to curb illegal water connections that con­tinue to affect its operations.

In a show of goodwill, and in line with its commitment to serving the public interest, the Company extended a grace period to these illegal water users, offering them an opportunity to voluntarily come forward and regularise their connections without facing legal penalties.

“To date, over 800 individuals have failed to heed this call despite multiple reminders,” the public Relations unit of the GWL Accra West Region said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

It continued that these illegal connections did not only deprive

GWL of the much-needed reve­nue but also contribute to water losses and service disruptions for law-abiding customers.

As a result, the statement signed by the GWL Accra West Region Communications manager, Mrs Solace Akomeah, said the water company has resolved to initiate legal proceedings against these non-compliant individuals. The Company will work closely with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that all offenders face the full force of the law.

Illegal water connections and related infractions are acts of theft and criminality that threaten the sustainability of the Company.

The company, it emphasised, will not allow the actions of a few to undermine the hard work of its staff or the rights of its loyal customers. Hence, those who fail to regularise their connections will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Moreover, the statement assured that management would continue to encourage the public to report all instances of illegal connections in their communities, as it remains committed to ensuring equitable water distribution and improving service delivery for all Ghanaians.

It gave the call centre num­bers as: 030 221 8240, 020 738 5088, 020 738 5089, and 020 738 5090.

0800 40 000 Toll-free line on Telecel mobile and landlines only.

BY TIMES REPORTER