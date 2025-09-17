5 dead in Wakrom Junction road crash

Five people lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Wakrom Junction near Briwa on the Cape Coast–Winne­ba highway on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Four victims were pro­nounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while another died shortly after receiving treatment.

The accident, involved a DAF truck loaded with 700 bags of rice, with registration number AW 9548-13, and a Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle with registra­tion number GC 9728-21.

Eyewitnesses and passengers from other vehicles rushed to rescue survivors and transport them to hospital. Some victims trapped in the mangled vehicle shouted, “Save the children, they are here!” as rescuers worked desperately to extricate them.

A team from the Central Regional Fire Service later joined the rescue operation. Public Relations Officer of the Ser­vice, DOII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, confirmed the accident, explain­ing that a team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was dispatched after a distress call and managed to extricate five victims from the wreckage.

The driver and mate of the DAF truck escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, some rescuers criticised onlookers for filming the tragedy instead of helping. “We have lost our values as Gha­naians to this social media thing,” they lamented.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

