6 alleged galmasyers arrested at Bepoakyi

Six suspects have been apprehended by the Western Central Regional Police Com­mand in connection with alleged illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, at Bepoakyi near Dompim in the Western Region.

The action was part of the ongoing anti-galamsey operations, according to the Deputy Commis­sioner of Police (DCOP) Des­mond Boampong, Western Central Regional Police Commander.

He told journalists at a press conference in Tarkwa that the suspects are Justice Tetteh, Michael Anche, Bismark Gyimah, Ramzy Amoah, Michael Attivor, and Em­manuel Andoh.

DCOP Boampong said the sus­pects were in police custody, and five excavators were retrieved from the suspects, awaiting evacuation to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

The police assured the public that their crackdown on illegal mining would continue to preserve natural resources. —GNA