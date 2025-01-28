 7-member c’ttee to organise National Economic Dialogue

The President, John Drama­ni Mahama, in fulfilment of his 120-day social contract pledge to Ghanaians during his in­ausguration on January 7, this year, President John Dramani Mahama has constituted a seven-member National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee tasked with organising the National Econom­ic Dialogue (NED).

Chaired by renowned economist and former Chairman of Unile­ver Plc, Dr Ishmael Yamson, the committee would create a platform for addressing Ghana’s pressing economic challenges and building consensus on reforms to reposi­tion the economy for inclusive and resilient growth.

It also has a renowned devel­opment economist and former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Dr K.Y. Amoako, Professor John Gatsi -Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast and Mr Mohammed Samara, an Investment Strategist.

The rest include an advocate for gender-responsive policy frame­works and economic inclusion, Ms Nelly Mireku; the Acting Commis­sioner General of the Ghana Rev­enue Authority (GRA) and former Partner at KPMG, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong and a business strategist in trade and industrial policy, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by Acting Presidential spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the dialogue is expected to address fundamental issues afflicting Ghana’s econo­my while fostering collaboration between government, academia, industry, and civil society.

“The National Economic Dia­logue (NED) will offer a platform for dialogue and consultation on the country’s pressing develop­ment challenges. It will also discuss policy trade-offs and build consen­sus on reforms needed to trans­form Ghana into a high-growth, inclusive, and resilient economy,” it added.

Moreover, the committee, it stated, has four weeks to submit a detailed report outlining plans for the dialogue. Key deliverables include: designing a comprehen­sive programme aligned with the dialogue’s objectives, identifying and inviting speakers and panelists from fields such as economics, energy, and agriculture.

It is, to among other things, secure venues, transportation, and other logistical needs, organising panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, with moderators and rapporteurs assigned for effec­tive session management.

The committee is further man­dated to prepare a comprehensive record of proceedings and policy recommendations, and promote awareness of the dialogue through strategic public engagement and information dissemination.

It will also bring together experts in economics, energy, agri­culture, and other critical fields to provide actionable policy recom­mendations.

BY TIMES REPORTER