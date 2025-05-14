9-day camp has forged bonds – Black Queens Coach Kim Lars

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, says that the recently con­cluded nine-day training camp at the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram has laid the groundwork for deeper trust, chemistry, and team spirit among his players.

The camp was a big opportunity for Gha­na to prepare for the upcoming Women’s AFCON in Morocco that will be held on July 5-26.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C with South Africa, Mali and Tanzania. South Africa are the defending champions after winning the 2022 edition that was also held in Morocco.

“It has been great. Nine days, like you said, together to get to know even more players. So they have been great; many train­ings and a couple of games as well. The good thing when you are together for a long time is that you get to know the people” Bjorkegren said.

“That’s the good thing; if someone’s hav­ing a bad football day, it’s still going to be a chance tomorrow. You really see the talent when you get time to know the players, not just in one training, but over several days” Bjorkegren added.