A GJA Awards Night to Remember

The 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, held in Kumasi for the first time in nearly three decades, will be remembered not only for its historic venue but also for the powerful reaffirmation of press freedom and professional ethics by President John Dramani Mahama.

The evening blended symbolism, solemn reflection, and celebration, serving as a reminder that journalism remains both the conscience and compass of Ghana’s democracy.

President Mahama’s speech struck at the heart of Ghana’s democratic journey. His assurance that “no journalist will fear for their life under my administration” underscored the State’s commitment to protect media practitioners, especially in an era of increasing threats against journalists.

He commended Ghana’s media for its courage in speaking truth to power and emphasized that “freedom of speech is not a license to sow division,” calling for a media landscape that is free, responsible, ethical, and fair.

The choice of Kumasi as the host city symbolized decentralization and inclusivity, while hosting the awards under the royal patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II added dignity and cultural resonance. The Asantehene’s presence highlighted the deep integration of journalism into Ghana’s civic life.

The awards celebrated the resilience and diversity of the Ghanaian media. Godwin Asediba of TV3 was crowned 2024 Journalist of the Year, recognized for impactful reporting that exposes injustice and amplifies marginalized voices.

Ms. Abigail Annoh of The Ghanaian Times won Best Journalist in Health Reporting, while Doreen Ampofo of GBC swept three major categories, showcasing the rising influence of women in shaping the nation’s media narrative.

President Mahama also addressed illegal mining (galamsey), urging unity in confronting environmental degradation. He reminded journalists that “destroying the environment is like cutting off your nose to spite your face”, calling for vigilant reporting and constructive dialogue.

He emphasized responsible communication in the age of misinformation, noting that peace is “not the absence of noise, but the harmony of hearts.” This reinforced the media’s role in shaping national conscience through truth, empathy, and integrity.

The evening concluded with a renewed commitment to the ideals that sustain democracy. From the Asantehene’s cultural gesture to the President’s pledges, the GJA Awards were more than a celebration—they were a national conversation on truth, responsibility, and public service.

Journalism continues to be Ghana’s strongest safeguard. Media practitioners must uphold courage, humility, and dedication to truth, while the State protects journalists with the same fervor it protects democracy. As President Mahama declared, “The pen must always remain mightier than fear.” The 2024 GJA Awards reaffirmed this enduring message.

