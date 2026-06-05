IGP Special Operations team and Upper East Regional Police Command conduct swoop operations

The Upper East Regional Police Command supported by the IGP’s Special Operations Team conducted an intelligence led swoop operation at Bolgatanga, Tongo, Bongo and Nabdam District from May 25, to June 3, 2026.

The team arrested twelve suspects comprising eight males and four females at Zuarungu.

The female suspects comprised three Nigerians and a Ghanaian. In Bongo, a total of thirty-four (34) suspects comprising thirty-two (32) males and two (2) females were arrested.

Subsequently, the operation at Perlungu, Kongo and Nangodi led to the arrest at fourteen (14) suspects comprising twelve males and two females in the Nabdam District. Twenty (20) suspects were also arrested in Bolgatanga.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects were involved in narcotic peddling and consumption as well as other criminal related activities.

The team also retrieved a motorcycle, assorted foreign cigarette, male condoms and quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in Tongo.

In Bongo, three rounds of 5.56×45mm NATO ammunition and two motorbikes were retrieved and in Nabdam, parcels and sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be Narcotic substances, assorted drinks suspected to contain narcotic content, one unregistered motorbike, assorted foreign cigarettes and pieces of casino jackpot machine were retrieved.

Suspects arrested in Bolgatanga were in possession of dried leaves substances suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted cigarette, a Yamaha black Sirius motorbike with registration no. M-19-UE 2688, black Luojia motorbike with registration no. M-13-UE 7181, an unregistered Haojue motorbike and a casino jackpot machine.

All suspects are in Police custody and will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.