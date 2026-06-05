President Mahama begins state visit to Belarus to strengthen bilateral ties

President John Dramani Mahama has begun a state visit to the Republic of Belarus aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The visit, which started on Friday, June 5, is at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the visit will focus on deepening ties in key sectors, including agriculture, education, commerce, and technical cooperation.

As part of his itinerary, President John Dramani Mahama is expected to lay a wreath at the Victory Monument in Minsk to honour Soviet Army soldiers and Belarusian partisans who fought during World War II.

The statement said a major highlight of the trip will be bilateral talks between President Mahama and President Lukashenko.

The two leaders are expected to hold private discussions before meeting with ministers and senior officials from both countries to explore opportunities for partnership.

President Mahama will also travel to the city of Brest, where he will visit one of the region’s largest processors of milk, cheese, and baby food products.

The Presidency said the visit is expected to promote knowledge sharing and create opportunities for collaboration in agro-processing.

While in Brest, he will pay his respects at the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex, a memorial dedicated to Soviet defenders who resisted Nazi forces in 1941.

The President is scheduled to visit Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as one of Europe’s last remaining primeval forests.

The visit is expected to highlight the importance both countries place on environmental conservation.

According to the statement, Ghana and Belarus are expected to sign at least four bilateral agreements during the visit. The agreements are intended to promote economic growth and strengthen institutional cooperation between the two nations.

President Mahama is expected to conclude the visit and return to Accra on Tuesday, June 9.

By: Jacob Aggrey