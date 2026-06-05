New Times Corporation gets new MD

The National Media Commission has appointed Dr Isaac Okpoti Nai as the new Managing Director of New Times Corporation, publishers of Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers.

In an engagement with staff of the Corporation today, June 5, 2026, Dr.Nai, expressed his appreciation to everyone for holding the forth and contributing to the growth of the company.

He said, his leadership philosophy is based on professionalism, integrity and team work.

The new Managing Director said, he will be on a journey which would require everyone to take ‘ownership’.

” You need to work as though the company belongs to you. You are not doing it for me, take ownership, let’s work as a team,” he stressed.

With this, he said “we will be able to grow and sustain NTC. Let’s respect deadline and time.”

Dr.Nai pleaded with the staff to play their roles effectively to add value to NTC.

The Board led by Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo expressed his excitement and wished the new MD and staff well in the years ahead.

The Chairperson of the Interim Management Committee, Dr.Charity Binka urged the staff to give the new MD their utmost support to help him succeed.

The appointment dated June 5, 2026, was done by the National Media Commission (NMC) In consultation with His Excellency the President of Ghana.

The appointment is in accordance with Article 168 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1994 (Act 449).

Dr. Isaac Okpoti Nai is a management executive, academic, and corporate leader with over 25 years of professional experience spanning financial management, corporate governance, strategic planning, internal audit, risk management, and organisational development across Ghana and the United Kingdom,.

Before this appointment, Dr. Nai served as General Manager, Finance and Administration at the State Housing Company Limited.

Dr.Nai has held senior leadership positions with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (Transparency International Ghana), Central Region Development Commission, London Borough of Croydon, London Borough of Merton and Ananemantey & Co. His experience covers both public and private sector institutions, including donor-funded organizations, local government authorities, financial institutions, and higher education establishments.

As an academic, he has lectured in Accounting, Finance, Taxation, and Management, contributing to the development of future business leaders and professionals.

Dr. Nai holds a Doctor of Business Administration (Financial Management) from Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom, an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from the University of Greenwich, and a B.Sc. (Hons) in Accounting from Oxford Brookes University. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICA).

Throughout his career, Dr. Nai has been recognised for strengthening financial controls, improving organisational performance, leading transformational initiatives, and providing strategic leadership that delivers sustainable growth and value creation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme