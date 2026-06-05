Police foil planned robbery, recover weapons

The Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department and the Ashanti North Regional Police, have foiled a planned robbery attack and recovered a quantity of weapons linked to a notorious robbery syndicate.

Acting on intelligence, a Police team on June 2, 2026 moved in on Ali Mohammed, a 23-year-old robbery suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and murder of Dominic Frimpong, on the Akyiresu–Kwame Dwomo Sreso road in the Ahafo Region on April 12, 2026.

The suspect was also wanted in connection with two separate robbery attacks at Bosomkyekye on the Mampong–Ejura road in July 2025 and February 2026, which resulted in the death of a driver’s mate.

During the operation at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, the suspect engaged the Police with an AK-47 rifle but he was overpowered and sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to the Goaso Government Hospital for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Items recovered from the suspect include One (1) AK-47 rifle, 0ne (1) pump action gun, Two (2) AK-47 magazines, Nine (9) rounds of ammunition, Three (3)mobile phones, a motorbike ignition key, a black nose mask, four talismans, and a sack.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate, including suspects Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu, Suley, and other accomplices currently at large.