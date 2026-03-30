Ablakwa cancels planned airport welcome by the ministry of foreign affairs , calls UN success a national effort

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has directed that a planned surprise welcome at the airport for him be cancelled.

He explained on his social media that he became aware of the arrangement by staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ahead of his return to Ghana.

According to him, checks with the ministry’s management showed that such welcome ceremonies are a tradition used to celebrate major achievements and proud moments for the country.

He expressed appreciation to the staff for the gesture but insisted it should not go ahead. He indicated that he would have strongly opposed the idea if he had been consulted earlier.

He stressed that the recent success at the United Nations is not a personal victory. He added that there is still more work to be done.

The minister commended staff of the ministry for their dedication and described them as dynamic and talented.

He called for continued efforts to project Ghana positively on the global stage.

He further noted that the country’s progress is being guided under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

By: Jacob Aggrey