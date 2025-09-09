Abronye DC seeks refuge from embassies, high Commissions

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye DC, says his life is under threat and seeks protection from embassies and high commissions in Ghana.

The politician, in letter pub­lished across social media, said the threats against him had been escalated and feared it might end his life.

“I respectfully seek political asy­lum and security protection in your country. I place my trust in your respected institution to consider my case urgently and to extend the necessary humanitarian assistance and protection under international conventions governing the rights of asylum seekers,” Abronye stated in his petition dated on September 5.

He said his petition for political asylum was grounded in law and internal conventions notably the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol – recognising fear of po­litical persecution and prohibiting refoulement.

Other grounds of his portion include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 14) – affirming the right to seek asylum.

Again, Kwame cited the In­ternational Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Articles 9 & 19) – safeguarding liberty, freedom from arbitrary detention, and freedom of expression as another basis for petition.

He cited the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention – extending refugee status to individuals facing political persecution and the United Nations (UNHCR) guidelines on Interna­tional Protection – emphasising protection for opposition politi­cians under threat.

The Bono Regional Chairman accused the Ghana Police Service for allegedly targeting him for being a critic of the government.

Moreover, he said in February 2025, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) arrested him over his criticism of government’s dismissal of public servants.

Kwame indicated that he was harassed and intimated for lawfully exercising his right of freedom of speech as enshrined by the Consti­tution, 1992.

