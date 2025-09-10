 Abronye remanded into police custody

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly making a false publica­tion.

This was after he appeared before the court, charged with false publication and offensive conduct to “breaches of the peace.”

Abronye, whose plea is yet to be taken, would appear again on Friday, September 12.

Appearing before Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, Chief Inspector of Police, Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, asked the court to remand the accused into lawful custody pend­ing further investigations into the case.

He said the prosecution brought the accused to court pursuant to the provisions in the Constitution, 1992, which stip­ulates that accused be arraigned within 48 hours of arrest.

Chief Insp Okuffo asked the court to consider the fact that the charges on which Abronye was arraigned border on national security.

The policeman said the pros­ecution needs time to conduct thorough investigation and that the accused had written letters to embassies, including Ivory Coast, a neighboring country, where the accused could abscond to by foot.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Daniel Nii Martey Addo, prayed the court to admit his client to bail, because he (Abronye) was not a flight risk, and would avail himself to stand trial if granted bail.

He told the court that the accused voluntarily and willingly attended the police invitation.

Mr Addo argued that the basis upon which the prosecution was opposed to bail was miscon­strued.

He said the charges against his client were misdemeanor, and asked the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client, adding that the court can revoke Abronye’s baill if he fails to attend court.

The lawyer said Abronye wrote the letters to the various embassies and high commissions before he attended the police invitation.

Mr Addo told the court that his client owns a television station known as Ohia within the jurisdiction.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

