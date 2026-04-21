Accra High Court grants Abu Trica GH¢30 million bail in extradition case

The Accra High Court of Ghana has granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million to Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, in a major development in his ongoing extradition case.

Abu Trica as part of the bail condition is expected to provide two sureties.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, disclosed the decision in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal process to extradite him.

The latest ruling allows him temporary freedom while legal proceedings continue.

His legal team is expected to provide further updates on the next steps in court.

By: Jacob Aggrey