Adambrobe Chieftaincy Dispute: Police arrest 11 for possession of arms

Police in the Aburi District arrested 11 suspects for alleged possession of arms and ammunition without authority in connection with the Adambrobe chieftaincy dispute, the Command revealed on Monday.

Ten suspects were arrested on Sunday, May 3, at Adambrobe, Aburi.

Police identified them as Dawu Joseph, a farmer; Kwame Aboagye, a vulcanizer; Samuel Obeng, a taxi driver in Adambrobe; Owusu Paul, a member of the Adambrobe Asekyere family; Jerry John Kwame Atilla, a businessman in Sowutuom; and private security men Evans Dekadzor, Christian Atsu, Samuel Annan, Thomas Davidson, and Richard Agyeman.

The Aburi District Command retrieved five pump-action rifles, 23 live cartridges, one taser, six phones, and one body armor during the operation.

Police also impounded two vehicles used to transport the suspects: an unregistered Ford pickup and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 2560-19.

An additional suspect, Douglas Amoako Danquah, was arrested Monday, May 4, after being sighted in a procession within the area, police said.

The arrests are linked to the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Adambrobe.

Suspects are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Command assured the public of their continued commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Adambrobe and urge all parties to exercise restraint.