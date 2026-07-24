Adeyemi joins Barcelona
Barcelona have signed German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a deal until 2031, the LaLiga club said yesterday.
Financial details were not disclosed by the clubs, but media reports said the deal was worth €22 million ($25.1 million) plus add-ons and includes a sell-on clause.
Adeyemi joined Dortmund in 2022 from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and made 146 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 36 goals in all competitions.
The 24-year-old reunites with Hansi Flick, who handed him his senior debut for the Germany national team during the coach’s two-year spell in charge.
Adeyemi becomes Barcelona’s second attack-minded signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.
He joins the Spanish champions amid a reshaping of their forward line following Robert Lewandowski’s move to Chicago Fire and Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United after his loan spell at the Catalan club.-Reuters
ollow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q