Afoko is NPP’s only unifier – Addai Nimo

Former Asante Mampong Member of Parliament and two-time flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Ing. Addai Nimo believes Mr Awentami Paul Afoko is the unifying candidate the party needs in its reorganization.

According to him, Mr Awentami Paul Afoko after going through torrent moments in the party can easily bring others who feel aggrieved back into the fold.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Upper West Region, Hon Addai Nimo said “if we give him the mandate, he can go to those our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved and they are sitting somewhere and then he will go and tell them when I went back and told my story to the party they have renewed my mandate for me so all of you come and let’s go won’t they listen?”

He noted that the NPP’s problem is not about the opposition from the NPP but rather the party’s internal problems.

However, if the party is able to unite and have a solid front, he is of the view that getting back to power will not be a problem.

“The problem is not NDC, the problem is we the internal people. We have not treated ourselves well,” he said.

The former lawmaker described the coming back of Afoko as non-negotiable arguing that he possesses the qualities to reclaim lost seats at a time when the NPP is without seats in some regions of the country.

“He is more than capable of reorganizing the party for effectiveness and efficiency. At this crucial moment when we have no seats in some regions of the country we need an Amazing person to occupy the position. We have 4 regions with 53 seats and the NPP has none. We need capable hand to salvage the party”, he stated.

Mr Afoko been touring constituencies with a message of reuniting, rebuilding, and returning to the NPP to power under what he calls the 3Rs Agenda.

Slogan often used: “One NPP, One People.” Grassroots Empowerment: He’s campaigned on giving more power and respect to polling station executives, constituency executives, and the rank-and-file.

Key promise of better welfare, logistics, and inclusion in party decision-making as Afoko frames himself as the leader who can re-organize the NPP’s base after the 2024 loss.

By: Jacob Aggrey