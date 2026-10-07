Agona West MP supports Swedru School of Business with mono desks

Member of Parliament for Agona West, Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, has donated mono desks to the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) as part of efforts to improve education infrastructure in the constituency.

Presenting the desks on Tuesday, the MP said the intervention is aimed at addressing some of the infrastructural challenges facing the school and enhancing the learning experience of students.

“Investing in Education, Investing in Our Future. Yesterday, I presented mono desks to the Swedru School of Business as part of my ongoing efforts to strengthen the educational system in Agona West,” she stated.

“Every student deserves a conducive environment in which to learn, grow and achieve their full potential. This intervention is therefore aimed at helping address some of the infrastructural needs of the school and improving the learning experience of our students.”

Madam Ofori Dangbey reaffirmed her commitment to supporting schools in Agona West and creating opportunities for young people in the area.

“I remain committed to supporting our schools and creating opportunities for the young people of Agona West. Agona West Will Continue to Rise,” she added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme