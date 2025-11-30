Afrika Nyornu Foundation, Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, conducts free health screening in Volta Region

Afrika Nyornu Foundation on November 12, partnered Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, to deliver free community health screening for 997 residents in farming communities in the Volta Region.

Services delivered include blood pressure and blood sugar tests, weight measurement, general medical consultation, breast examination, cervical cancer screening, and ultrasound scans.

Other examinations conducted by the health providers were ear, nose and throat (ENT), dental and eye screening, skin disease treatment, family planning, wound dressing, and medical supplies.

The beneficiaries were also taken through management of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer, cervical cancer to enable them prevent complications.

In an interview with journalists, the Executive Director of Afrika Nyornu Foundation, Maloe Nartey, expressed gratitude to its partners .

“We could not have done this without the immense support from Newage Agric Solutions Limited and Indus Life Sciences. These organizations believe that health is wealth, and they always go out of their way to support our community outreaches,” she said.

For many attendees, the outreach was more than a health event—it was a lifeline.

Agness Benson, a pregnant woman who could not hide her joy, said “I am 6 months pregnant and was asked to take a scan, but I couldn’t afford it. I feel so blessed that it was effortlessly done for me today.”

Her story mirrors the experiences of many rural women who face financial barriers in accessing essential maternal care.

The outreach was made possible through the combined efforts of Afrika Nyornu, Newage Agric Solutions Ltd., M&M Medical Centre, Indus Life Sciences, community volunteers, and local leaders. Medicines, medical consumables, and specialist services were provided entirely free of charge.

The event aligns with Afrika Nyornu’s mission to improve healthcare access in underserved communities through targeted, high-impact interventions.

The initiative serves as a powerful reminder that when organizations and communities unite, meaningful change becomes possible.

Afrika Nyornu Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding such interventions, ensuring that no Ghanaian—regardless of location or financial status—is left behind, because truly, HEALTH IS WEALTH.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA