Alcaraz escapes Wimbledon first-round scare

Two-time defending cham­pion, Carlos Alcaraz, avoided a seismic shock against Italian, veteran Fabio Fognini, in the Wimbledon first round to set up a meeting with British qualifier Oliver Tarvet.

Alcaraz dug deep to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 2-6 6-1 as he opened the Centre Court play on a sweltering first day of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 22-year-old Spaniard quickly secured victory when an entertaining contest resumed after a 15-minute pause in the deciding set.

A spectator who had been sitting in the sun was taken ill, with Alcaraz going over with a bottle of cold water to help their recovery.

Alcaraz, who is the second seed behind Italian rival Jannik Sinner, struggled on serve and made un­characteristic errors off the ground throughout a four-and-a-half hour contest in temperatures topping 32C.

In his final Wimbledon appear­ance before his planned retirement, 38-year-old Fognini twice fought back to force the decider but Al­caraz regained control to extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

Alcaraz claimed his fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this month – beating Sinner in an all-time classic final – before lifting the Queen’s trophy on his return to the British grass. Alcaraz roared in relief when he finally ended Fognini’s re­sistance, breaking into a broad smile and sharing a friendly embrace with his opponent.

Next he will face 21-year-old Tarvet, who gets a shot at one of sport’s superstars after beating Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi on his Wimbledon debut. —BBC