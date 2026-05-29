Prize for breaking Bolt’s 100m record increased to $10 million

Enhanced Games organisers said on Wednesday they will offer a $10 million bonus to any man who breaks Usain Bolt’s 100 metres world record at their 2027 event, sharply ‌increasing the financial stakes for the controversial, drug-friendly competition.

Enhanced said the prize would go to the winner of the men’s 100m final if he runs faster ​than Bolt’s 9.58 seconds, the time the Jamaican set in ​Berlin in 2009 and which is viewed as one ⁠of the most untouchable marks in the sport.

The announcement followed the inaugural ​Enhanced Games, held on Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, where ​athletes produced one swimming “world record” and 21 personal bests.

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won the 50m freestyle with a time of 20.81 seconds and earned a total of $1.5 million, which the company described as the largest single payout in swimming history.

His time will not make official record books because competitors’ results are ‌considered ⁠illegal by global sporting authorities.

The Enhanced Games permits athletes who use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), while the swimmers are also allowed to wear polyurethane “super-suits” banned in 2010.

Chief Executive Maximilian Martin said in a shareholder letter that ⁠the debut event showed the impact of “medically supervised enhancement protocols,” with 13 athletes setting 21 new personal bests.

The company said all competitors cleared medical screenings and left ⁠the event healthy.

Enhanced said its first event had secured more than $32 million in contracted sponsorship value and that planning for the 2027 Games was ⁠already ​underway. The company also said it was considering smaller events before then, with endurance sports identified as a possible next area of expansion.-Reuters

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