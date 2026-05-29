Tiger Woods to miss all 2026 majors after not entering The Open

Tiger Woods, who hasn’t competed in a major tournament or even a competitive event at all since 2024, made his absence at ​all of this season’s majors official by failing to ‌submit an entry for the Open Championship, Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday.

Woods is not eligible to compete at the U.S. Open next month, but he did have an exception to compete at the Open. He had previously openly discussed the possibility of returning for the ⁠Masters last month.

Instead, a car crash in late March that resulted in a suspicion of DUI arrest derailed those plans. Shortly after the incident, Woods announced that in addition to seeking treatment, he would be taking time away from his off-course duties including serving on the PGA Tour Policy Board and the Future Competition Committee, and withdrew his name for consideration for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s role.

Woods’ health has played a significant ‌role ⁠in his lack of professional activities in recent years. A separate car accident in 2021 injured his lower leg, and he has endured seven back surgeries, including a disk replacement in October. Woods, a 15-time major champion, has failed ⁠to recapture a title since the ’21 accident, last winning at the 2019 Masters.

Woods, 50, remains exempt at the Open Championship until the age of 60.

In contrast, 55-year-old ⁠Phil Mickelson elected to submit an entry for the event, but his participation is in doubt following his absence at several LIV events this ⁠spring to attend to an ongoing family health situation. Mickelson hasn’t missed an Open Championship since 2009, last winning the event in 2013. – Reuters

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q