Djokovic battles past Royer to reach third round

Novak Djokovic overcame some stiff resistance from home player Valentin Royer to move into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 6-7(7) 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

The Serbian ​third seed, eying a history-making 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 39, was ‌precision personified as he breezed through the opening two sets on another sweltering day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But just as in his first round against another Frenchman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Djokovic was forced to expend more of his energy reserves than ​he would have liked, eventually subduing Royer in three hours and 44 minutes.

Djokovic took the opening set by converting one of the two break points on offer while not giving his opponent a sniff.

It was just as clinical in the second set and he was in control of the third too as he moved a break of serve ahead.

But he was then dragged into a fierce baseline scrap as 24-year-old Royer, who has barely won a match on the ATP Tour this season, began to make his mark with some huge forehand power.

Royer saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak and then pounced to extend the contest to the delight of the crowd.

There were signs of irritation as ‌Djokovic ⁠railed at his coaching box but he was soon back in the groove to forge 4-1 ahead in the fourth set as the shadows lengthened.

The three-time French Open champion, making his record-equalling 22nd appearance in the main draw, suffered a wobble when serving for the match at 5-3, letting three match points slip by and ​saving a break point before ​sealing the win as he ⁠came out on top in a gruelling 18-stroke rally.

He becomes only the fourth man in the professional era to reach the third round in Paris after his 39th birthday but will have his eyes set on a much deeper run.

Djokovic ​expressed his hope ⁠that he would avoid playing any more French players for the rest of the tournament and his wish was granted, although he faces one of the most exciting young talents in tennis next in the form of Brazil’s ⁠Joao Fonseca.- Reuters

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