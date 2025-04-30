Alleged leader of car stealing syndicate granted GH¢200, 000 bail

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be justified, to Nana Anderson Abeka, 37, accused of leading car stealing syndicate and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing, fraud, and forgery.

Police Chief Inspector Dzigbor­di Nego told the court that Abeka, also known as Nana Anderson, Essel Kof Elvis, and Wilson Kojo Bismark, unemployed, was arrested at a hideout at Atasemanso, Kuma­si, in the Ashanti Region.

The prosecution said alleged ac­complice, Gideon Baah, accused of aiding Abeka in the theft remained at large.

Chief Insp Nego noted that Abeka told the court, presided by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that in­vestigations revealed Abeka fraud­ulently rented a Hyundai Elantra vehicle from a car rental partner of the complainant, using forged ECOWAS identity card and driver’s license with different names, and his (Abeka) photograph.

The court heard that Abeka allegedly deceived the complainant that he would hand over the vehicle to him at Community 25, Tema.

Chief Insp Nego also stated that Abeka failed to return the vehi­cle, and disabled its tracking system.

The prosecution said investi­gations uncovered that between January and March this year, Abeka was involved in car stealing, using similar fraudulent methods at Spin­tex, in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief Insp Nego said that accused received GH¢4,000.00 for each stolen vehicle.

He admitted the offence and led investigators to a location in Millennium City near Kasoa, Cen­tral Region, believed to be Baah’s residence, but Baah was not found, according to prosecution.

—GNA