Ammunition transportation to unknown destination false -GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has urged the public to disregard a viral audio recording of an alleged transportation of ammunition from Magazine at 5 Battalion of Infantry to an unknown destination.

It is alleged in the audio recording, that a

civilian pick-up had been allowed entry into the Magazine at 5 Battalion of Infantry to convey boxes of ammunition to an unknown destination.

However, the GAF, in a press statement issued and signed by the Director-General Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said such information was false and should be treated with the contempt it deserved.

“The Ghana Armed Forces attention has been drawn to an audio recording, which has gone viral on social media platforms. This said audio alleges that a civil pick-up has been allowed entry into the Magazine at 5 Battalion of Infantry to convey boxes of ammunition to an unknown destination”, the statement read.

“GAF wishes to assure the public that the information of the said audio is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves”, it added.

The statement further explained that the vehicle that entered the Magazine premises was there to deliver a newly acquired cow before being relocated to the Kraal, which was adjacent to the Magazine.

Consequently , the military hierarchy advised the public to cross check information they received about the security services to avoid the spread of misinformation as such actions tend to create unnecessary tension and cause fear and panic in the country.

“GAF wishes to call on groups and individuals to do due diligence by cross checking whatever information they come about on security services before spreading falsehood, which leads to misinformation of the citizenry. Such actions tend to create unnecessary tension and also cause fear and panic in the country, especially around this period”, the statement added.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY