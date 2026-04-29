Angel Maxine rejects retraction demand from Ntim Fordjour over controversial videos

Lawyers for musician and activist Angel Maxine have rejected a demand for retraction and apology made on behalf of Member of Parliament Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

In a response letter addressed to Mr. Lawrence L. K. Botchway Jnr., counsel for Rev. Fordjour, they (Angel Maxine’s legal team) said their client will not withdraw her statements.

The letter, signed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Merton & Eseverity LLP, stated that the comments in question were made as satire and political commentary.

According to the lawyers, the videos were part of her advocacy against the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

They explained that any reference to Rev. Fordjour was not meant to be taken as a factual claim about his private life.

Instead, they said it was used as an example to highlight what they describe as the dangers of the proposed law, including encouraging suspicion and public accusations.

The lawyers argued that the comments should be seen as fair comment on a matter of public interest.

They noted that Rev. Fordjour, as a public official and a sponsor of the bill, is subject to public scrutiny and criticism over policies he supports.

They denied claims that the videos were defamatory or made with malicious intent. According to them, their client did not aim to damage the reputation of the lawmaker.

Angel Maxine’s legal team made it clear that she will not issue the retraction and apology being demanded.

They added that she reserves the right to take further action if necessary.

By: Jacob Aggrey