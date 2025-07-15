Armed Forces Council withdraws military protection for civilians, public officers

The Minister of Defence, Dr.Edward Omane Boamah has revealed that as part of the government’s reset agenda to restore discipline and accountability, they have withdrawn military protection for civilians (including public officials, former ministers, businessmen, and women, among others) who are not entitled to it.

According to him, this decision aims to stop the misuse of military personnel for personal gain.

Againt this backdrop he revealed that, military personnel found providing unauthorised guard duties; and any other unauthorised duties will face far-reaching consequences.

“Let’s work together to promote a more disciplined and responsible use of our military resources,” he added.

“We’re committed to transparency and accountability. Let’s build a more responsible and just society together!,” the Minister concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme